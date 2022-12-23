Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Outreach to the Poor - The Catholic Inheritance of Princess Gloria
0 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published Friday |
Donate

For billions of Christians worldwide, the Christmas season is only beginning, filled with prayer, feasting, and almsgiving. Join John-Henry in his final installment of LifeSite’s 3-part Traditional Christmas Special as he and Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis highlight the most ancient corporal work of mercy — feeding the poor. In a world filled with self-serving attitudes and entitlements, be inspired by the ancient Christian virtue of charity in this final Christmas episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com

 SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
 https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten 

Keywords
breaking newslive newscatholic newschristian newschristmas seasonfeastinglifesitenewslsntvprincess gloriajohn henry westenthe john-henry westen showlifesitenews videobreaking news catholicchristian political newsjohn henry westen livelive christian newsoutreach to the poorcatholic inheritancealmsgivingvirtue of charitygerman marketchristmas german marketgerman christmas market 2022

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket