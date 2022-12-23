Outreach to the Poor - The Catholic Inheritance of Princess Gloria

For billions of Christians worldwide, the Christmas season is only beginning, filled with prayer, feasting, and almsgiving. Join John-Henry in his final installment of LifeSite’s 3-part Traditional Christmas Special as he and Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis highlight the most ancient corporal work of mercy — feeding the poor. In a world filled with self-serving attitudes and entitlements, be inspired by the ancient Christian virtue of charity in this final Christmas episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.



