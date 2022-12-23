Outreach to the Poor - The Catholic Inheritance of Princess Gloria

For billions of Christians worldwide, the Christmas season is only beginning, filled with prayer, feasting, and almsgiving.
Join John-Henry in his final installment of LifeSite’s 3-part Traditional Christmas Special as he and Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis highlight the most ancient corporal work of mercy — feeding the poor.
In a world filled with self-serving attitudes and entitlements, be inspired by the ancient Christian virtue of charity in this final Christmas episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.