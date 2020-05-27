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The Incarnation Of God
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12 views • May 27, 2020
The whole world declares Jesus as the incarnate Son of God. However, it's the church world that often show little interest in the truth about Jesus' teachings. If you believe in the Incarnation, then don't get distracted from the Truth that is revealed in the Teachings of Jesus. If you believe he is God in human form, then show it by the way you live.
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