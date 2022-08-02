WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Tuesday 8/2/22 • PRIMETIME ALEX STEIN, CARA CASTRONUOVA - J6 UPDATE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

JOE BIDEN APPROVAL RATING HITS NEW LOW, DESPITE KILLING OF AL-QAEDA LEADERToday's War Room breaks down the Biden regime's desperate attempts to deflect from the many failures and disasters brought on by his radical policies

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