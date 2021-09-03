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China to Biden: Thanks Uncle Joe for Afghanistan!
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122 views • September 03, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick and Doc analyze the hand-off by the Biden Administration, basically giving Afghanistan and a fully equipped Bagram Air Base over to the Chinese in partnership with the Taliban.
Rick Wiles also introduces an in-depth teaching on The Parable of the Ten Virgins, revealing insights into the truths hidden in the Scripture story.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/3/21)
Rick Wiles also introduces an in-depth teaching on The Parable of the Ten Virgins, revealing insights into the truths hidden in the Scripture story.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/3/21)
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