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LONDON FALLING
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109 views • October 16, 2020
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Question: “I have lived in London for nearly 17 years. You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of what was the greatest city in the world! In recent years especially since in investment of Sadiq Khan as the most ineffectual and ideologically demented Mayor of this city, I am now refusing to pay council tax. I voted for Brexit and proudly proclaimed that amongst my peers, I support Trump and I am fed up of the socialistic dictatorship that this country has become particularly under the even more disastrous stewardship of Theresa May. I am calling in to find out how I can stand up to the authorities and argue my case that I do not need to pay council tax when my culture is being stolen from me right under my eyes.”
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Question: “I have lived in London for nearly 17 years. You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of what was the greatest city in the world! In recent years especially since in investment of Sadiq Khan as the most ineffectual and ideologically demented Mayor of this city, I am now refusing to pay council tax. I voted for Brexit and proudly proclaimed that amongst my peers, I support Trump and I am fed up of the socialistic dictatorship that this country has become particularly under the even more disastrous stewardship of Theresa May. I am calling in to find out how I can stand up to the authorities and argue my case that I do not need to pay council tax when my culture is being stolen from me right under my eyes.”
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