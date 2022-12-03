Discipline in the Home

Book's title: Child Guidance
Access the Playlist with all the chapters of this book:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Help us record more books with your financial contribution:
https://www.aplib.org/donate/
Listen online or download this and other audiobooks to your device at:
https://www.ellenwhiteaudio.org/
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/EllenWhiteAu...
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/ellenwhitea...
To know and learn more about our pioneers, visit:
https://www.aplib.org/
Ellen Gould White (1827—1915) was an American Christian writer and one of the founders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She is one of the most translated writers in the history of world literature and is considered a prophetess by Seventh-day Adventists. She received from God precious guidance on: education, family, health, spirituality, prophecies and others. Try it, listen and be blessed!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.