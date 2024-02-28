Pastor Jack Hibbs Prayer Coincidental, or was it God Ordained for a Coming Judgement?

Folks, Pastor Jack is a blessed man of God. He is a real Christian with real faith, and not a coward like too many who call themselves, a Pastor.

Also, don't believe the slanderous lies of the demonically influenced leaders in Congress who complained about his prayer because it triggered the demons within them!!! These wicked leaders (more Demonrats than Repocons) have been tools for Satan, some knowingly, some not.



It is a Spiritual war that is being waged, and in order to fight it, you need to be on team Jesus so you have the Power of the Holy Spirit. Without that power it is like fighting modern warfare with a BB gun, you will lose against the powers of darkness and principalites under Satanic influence because America kicked God out of the nation! 60 years later, and you are reaping what our parents sowed, along with the ignorance and apathy of the ones who remain. God will be sending a message to change or be destroyed by something much, much greater than natural disasters like these.



Folks, I have another video that goes into a longer presentation. The link is here:

https://www.brighteon.com/e5de8701-2d68-4a93-b02b-feeef1dd6412

For Bible scripture on the various levels of suffering given to the ungodly based on their deeds, what they knew and what they were given, here are a few:

Revelation 20:12-13 (2x - according to their deeds)...

And I saw the dead, the great and the small, standing before the throne, and books were opened; and another book was opened, which is the book of life; and the dead were judged from the things which were written in the books, according to their deeds. And the sea gave up the dead which were in it, and death and Hades gave up the dead which were in them; and they were judged, every one of them according to their deeds.



Revelation 22:12 (render according to what he hs done)...

“Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to render to every man according to what he has done.



Matthew 10:15 (more tolerable for Sodom, than another)...

Truly I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah in the day of judgment than for that city.



Matthew 11:21-24 (more tolerable)...

“Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the miracles had occurred in Tyre and Sidon which occurred in you, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes. Nevertheless I say to you, it will be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon in the day of judgment than for you. And you, Capernaum, will not be exalted to heaven, will you? You will descend to Hades; for if the miracles had occurred in Sodom which occurred in you, it would have remained to this day.read more.



Matthew 16:27 (repay according to his deeds)...

For the Son of Man is going to come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and will then repay every man according to his deeds.



Luke 12:47-48 (given much, much will be required)...

And that slave who knew his master’s will and did not get ready or act in accord with his will, will receive many lashes, but the one who did not know it, and committed deeds worthy of a flogging, will receive but few. From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more.



Hebrews 10:29 (much severe punishment)...

How much severer punishment do you think he will deserve who has trampled under foot the Son of God...

--- End Scriptures on levels of punishment in hell and the lake of fire ---



Why the ungodly have a real problem when their moral reality becomes inverted? Isaiah labels them as "woe" which indicates God's Wrath is near and final once He sends it...

Isaiah 5:20

Woe to those who call evil good

and good evil,

who put darkness for light

and light for darkness,

who put bitter for sweet

and sweet for bitter.

If you know any people like this whom you can be an influence, pray for them continually, and do all you can to show the love of Christ and help them to hear and see the truth in your life.

When they perish without Jesus cloak of Righteousness given to their account by faith, then Revelation 21:8 determines their eternal doom:

Rev 21:8

But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars—they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.

The first adjective Jesus uses to describe the damned is "coward" - how many so-called Christians are cowards in America to share the Gospel in fear of not being liked, or stand for righteousness against the evils in the culture and political systems, or even seek the truth, because they are afraid to hear the truth? Make sure you are not ashamed to speak of Jesus to the ungodly, and strangers whom you do not know. Be bold, time is short!

Matthew 8:38

If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them...





