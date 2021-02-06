Stand in observation and find peace with code reader, An

An is a Magi walk-in from the multi-verse. She stepped into this human existence to relieve another soul, known as Jesse An Nichols George whose body she now inhabits. She still is known by Jesse's name though she calls herself An. Jesse and An are part of the same Magi team; which work to assist people in living compassionately, wisely, and harmoniously. Their work helps people to be conscious of their wholeness, and how they are existing. Together Jesse and An have created 7 books on their own. Jesse was also a collaborator on the bestseller book, “Embraced by the Divine:”. Jesse hosted her own international radio show The Code Connection for 5 years, and created the Genesis Clearing Statement. An focuses on carrying out The Code Journey work by producing a new edition of a book by that title each year, to guide people in how to maneuver life on Earth.



As a Coding Interpreter she helps people understand the flow of their energy in this world, and how to bring that into Divine Alignment. Her work uses almost 39 years of experience teaching and working with clients, as well as blending Eastern and Western philosophies through over 50 different modalities. An’s human self is a 13+ generation spiritual healer, energy tuner, spiritual and wellness coach. She is also a 13th+ generation Druidic practitioner; honoring and appreciating the harmony of all things, and working with the natural cycles of life. This bloodline history includes everything from Freedom Fighter’s like George Washington, a lead translator and Hebrew scholar involved in the original translations of the Bible, a 4-star general in the Airforce, royalty, Apache and Cherokee Indian, European farming, many of the Celtic and Northern European influences, as well as a bit of Norse energy. As a Magi, An, works with all starseeds, soul groupings, and existences.



Website: compassioncodes.com



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