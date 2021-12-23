Law Enforcement Supports Free Speech!

Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.



" . . . as I stood on that street corner just five minutes ago, as somebody who was standing in this very same spot where I am standing, voicing a very simple opinion or statement about the affairs of our current system . . .



"That's really, as an outsider standing, important to stop and listen. And I did. And what I witnessed was a free individual engaging in their community willingly, like every single person right here right now is choosing to do, and if you choose to come out into your community, you choose to accept the laws, the regulations, everything about the community, you willingly engage in with your Constitutional rights.



"And understanding those right, you should have a fair understanding of the dictator leadership that is establishing the rules, which we are seeing here.



"And to stand on that street corner, as people exercise their freedom of speech, and somebody says they're going to call the authorities to have them stopped is absurd. I worked in law enforcement. I understand protecting your Constitutional rights."