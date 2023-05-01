Locals Subscriber Livestream 27 4 2023

I’m getting married in July! Tips for being the best husband? ☺️





What is the difference between a disagreement and a conflict?





Stefan, "I love you I hate you" as you said, it describes my 10 year long relationship. I've been single for years now. I learned a lot from your talks about myself and why I was with these awful women.





Do you have any pets, Stef?





How do you feel about tech implants? Simple as a pace maker up to brain chip AI?





What are you thoughts about parents who give up children for adoption and then try to reconnect with them as adults?





Stef what's with first Republic bank crash today? Same thing as SVB?





Do you think culture is too unreliable a mechanism for establishing social norms that are conducive to a peaceful and prosperous society. Instead should we have objective principles to live by or if we have to default to culture, should we admit that some cultures are better than others?





What are your thoughts on moving to a new country with young children? Our lovely right-wing Christiaan conservative government here in Hungary has banned homeschooling and mandated compulsory daycare from the age of 4 (or the year they become 4), and it totally upended our plans in life. Now we will have to move a few years after our first child will be born and its tough to navigate around that, especially as it will be a whole new culture and language. What can we do to best prepare for that?





I've recently made progress overcoming dissociation from my body using some yoga-esque techniques. Where does philosophy end and body work begin with regards to resolving trauma? The answer I have is "I need to feel it"... but I my logical brain doesn't quite like that answer. Thanks 🙏





Is culture synonymous with art?





Will Bitcoin replace the US dollar or will the BRICS nation implement a reserve currency and continue the cycle of manipulation and control?





When you talk about body and mind being a team; I was hanging onto life exactly one year ago. While in the hospital recovering, I was listening your live stream a year ago plus a few days, you said that we as a community are a team. I just want to sincerely thank you because your words really helped me in desperately hard times.





Freedomain Locals Subscriber Livestream 28 4 2023