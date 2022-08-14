Faith & Liberty #21 - A Tibbs Eve Special - w/ lots of Friends!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith & Liberty #21 - Streamed live on Dec 23rd, 2021
Tibbs Eve is a traditional Newfoundland holiday where you drink and celebrate Christmas with all your friends, before having to spend time with family. After months focused finding our friends, this day lined up perfectly! And we had a lot of friends drop by for this incredibly fun evening; Greg Arcade, Jeremy MacKenzie, TransSplendor, Greg Wycliffe, and Ferryman too!
\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/