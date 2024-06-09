The Palestinian Man, whose Naked Image went Viral - Interrogated by Israeli Soldiers during a Raid on a School where His Family Sought Shelter, has Spoken out After his Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian man Hamza Abu-Halima, whose image went viral (February) as he confronted Israeli soldiers during a raid on a school where he and his family sought shelter, has spoken out after his release.
Adding:
From a poem by Tawfiq Ziad, a Palestinian Communist politician, sung by Ahmad Qabour in the song Unadikum:
- I am never lost in my homeland nor have I shrunk in fear
I stood in the face of my oppressors,
Orphaned, naked, barefoot.
Here's an article about him, he's now called "The Lion of Gaza": https://www.palestinechronicle.com/the-lion-of-gaza-roars-who-is-hamza-abu-halima/