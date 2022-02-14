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TRUDEAU INDIGNANT IN CANADA from TheHIghwire.com
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603 views • February 14, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/trudeau-indignant-in-canada/
An update on Canada’s Freedom Convoy truck rally is seeing a clear division within Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s parliament as members are now openly voicing their displeasure with his incitements and attempts to divide his country. Meanwhile, several premiers have announced they are canceling vaccine mandates and passports altogether. How long can Trudeau hold out with his unpopular position?
POSTED: February 11, 2022
An update on Canada’s Freedom Convoy truck rally is seeing a clear division within Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s parliament as members are now openly voicing their displeasure with his incitements and attempts to divide his country. Meanwhile, several premiers have announced they are canceling vaccine mandates and passports altogether. How long can Trudeau hold out with his unpopular position?
POSTED: February 11, 2022
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