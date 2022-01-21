Jin Canrong Brags That the PLA Has No Worthy Opponent Within a Range of 1000 Nautical Miles

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01/05/2022 Jin Canrong, a political scientist of the CCP, an expert on American issues, deputy dean of the School of International Relations of Renmin University of China, and the CCP’s Internet celebrity “Politician Jin”, brags that the PLA has no worthy opponent within a range of 1000 nautical miles and the CCP China can defeat the US without any doubt.