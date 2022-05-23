© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Doctrine of Blood Atonement
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • May 23, 2022
This is the reedited version of the sermon for Sunday, October 26, 2014, the fifth sermon preached in English on www.thecloudchurch.org. It was preached by Pastor/Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker, and thoroughly explains the Biblical doctrine of blood atonement, or the forgiveness of sins ONLY through SHED BLOOD, and shows how blood sacrifice had to be made on a sinner's behalf, for "...without shedding of blood, there is no remission" (Heb. 9:22). It further explains that salvation is only through "FAITH IN THE BLOOD" (Rom. 3:25).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.