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Episode 1001: Deep State Election Coup
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40 views • July 04, 2021
This video was original recorded on 8/31/2020...It lays out exactly what happened in the 2020 election and uncovers the "Transition Integrity Project" that was funded by George Soros for the purpose of stealing the election by any means necessary.
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