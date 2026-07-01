French Revolution 2.0

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The Revolutionary Socialist Take-Over Of Yesterday’s Democrat Party
* Modern-day socialists are orchestrating their own revolutionary takeover of the Dem party.
* This is much like what occurred in France in the 18th century.
* Their agenda is less bloody, but just as destructive: open borders, mass migration, defunding police, institutionalizing diversity etc.
* It is anti-everything that makes America great.
* Either this will be a trendy wave that comes and goes — or it will permanently transform the party into one that is unrecognizable.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (1 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7c3xt6-victor-davis-hanson-the-new-socialist-guillotine-is-coming-for-the-democrat.html