French Revolution 2.0

The Revolutionary Socialist Take-Over Of Yesterday’s Democrat Party

* Modern-day socialists are orchestrating their own revolutionary takeover of the Dem party.

* This is much like what occurred in France in the 18th century.

* Their agenda is less bloody, but just as destructive: open borders, mass migration, defunding police, institutionalizing diversity etc.

* It is anti-everything that makes America great.

* Either this will be a trendy wave that comes and goes — or it will permanently transform the party into one that is unrecognizable.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (1 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7c3xt6-victor-davis-hanson-the-new-socialist-guillotine-is-coming-for-the-democrat.html

https://youtu.be/9VKuKWm-gB0