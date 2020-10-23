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Covid-19: Dr Oz Interviews Dr Didier Raoult on Hydroxychloroquine Cure
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18 views • October 23, 2020
COVID-19: DR OZ Promotes Hydroxychloroquine as Coronavirus Cure
Watch more on The Dr. Oz Show: https://bit.ly/2BkLSeG
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Mirror - https://youtu.be/uy1cPT1ztko
Watch more on The Dr. Oz Show: https://bit.ly/2BkLSeG
Subscribe to Dr. Oz's official YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/1QhiDuv
Like Dr. Oz on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2imT12a
Follow Dr. Oz on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2FWZRui
Follow Dr. Oz on Twitter: https://bit.ly/1tQziaF
Mirror - https://youtu.be/uy1cPT1ztko
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