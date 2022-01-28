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Vaccine Injured Pastor Banned From Hospital For Refusing To Take Covid Vaccine
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22 views • January 28, 2022
Pastor Isaacs of https://delawaremfa.org joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight for freedom in the face of medical tyranny.
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