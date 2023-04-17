Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube
23 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


Apr 11, 2023


YouTube and Google are preventing you from hearing the truth: LifeSiteNews John-Henry Westen Channel has now been completely deleted from YouTube. The reason? Speaking openly about the evils of abortion, depopulation, actual case studies of nefarious vaccines, and transgenderism. Big tech has successfully become 'Big Brother' and will never release its control of virtual reality. Tune in now to the John-Henry Westen Show with LifeSiteNews journalist Ashley Sadler as they unpack this new level of censorship and what it means for LifeSiteNews in the days and years ahead.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hmmc6-breakingjohn-henrywestenpermanentlybannedfromyoutube.html

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipyoutubeabortionbannedtransgenderismnefariouslifesitenewspermanentlyjohn-henry westenevilsashley sadlerdepopulation case studies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket