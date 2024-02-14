Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Matt Gaetz | Senator Markwayne Mullin Is a GUTLESS America-Last Neocon!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
92 views
Published 13 hours ago

Congressman Matt Gaetz | Senator Markwayne Mullin Is a GUTLESS America-Last Neocon!


Senator Markwayne Mullen is trying to encourage Republicans to sign a DISCHARGE PETITION with Democrats to force the Senate’s “Ukraine First” bill forward! He didn’t have the guts to vote for it in the Senate but wants the House to pass it.


I will stand with Speaker Mike Johnson to STOP this terrible unpaid-for $95 billion aid bill. from Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 02/13/24


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!

Keywords
matt gaetzspeaker johnsonsenate spending billukraine first

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket