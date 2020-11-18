Crushing Crude Oil Contracts

Timing the markets is what the real market masters do. Supply and demand analysis is ultimately a roadmap for timing the markets. If you can master market timing, you can be independent forever. Today we illustrate how this works, using the crude oil market as an example.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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