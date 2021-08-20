COVID SHOTS, DNA & TRANSHUMANISM, WITH DR. CARRIE MADEJ

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FABULOUS interview with Dr. Carrie Madej taking us through a Power-Point presentation on nano-technology in the CV19 vaccines and the transhumanist agenda. HIGHLY relevant to understanding the agenda behind the fake pandemic and the subsequent drive to inject something into every human being. Recorded April 29, 2021.
Hosted by Alex Newman of The New American:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WfAJk7i76Qgd/