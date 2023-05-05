Create New Account
InfoWars - Michael Yon - Live from the Darian Gap - How The Chinese Communists Plan to Take Over the United States - 5-04-2023
Michael Yon (twitter: @Michael_Yon) joins The Alex Jones Show from the Darian Gap to expose the weaponized migration being exploited by the Communist Chinese to take over the United States.

infowarshitlerassassinationbolshevikpanamachicomtbmigrant invasionreplacement migrationmichael yonchinazidarian gapscrew wormxi jenping

