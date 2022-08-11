Patreon Do's + Don'ts/How to Build Community/Business Hacks/Success Tips {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here, and if you’re new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly bitesize videos focused on simplifying the business journey so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. The past couple of videos, I shared 3 ways to start a business for $1 or less, the benefits of having multiple streams of income, and now I’ve starting diving into more details on the do’s and don’ts and how to get started in each of the avenues I highlighted in those videos. If you missed the last video which was focused on getting your first 100 sales on Etsy, check in the description below and I’ll be sure to have a link there for you. In today's video, I’m sharing with you tips and strategies on how to get started using the online membership community platform of Patreon…so let’s get started





Before we dive into how to get started on Patreon, I wanted to extend to you an invitation to the 2nd quarterly workshop that I’m offering this year. If you’re interested in learning more about the creation and manifestation process, including proven, repeatable steps for creating success in any area of your life, then check out my 2nd quarterly workshop of the year and learn the Conscious Success Formula…This success formula can be applied to your body, health and wellbeing; to your family and relationships; and even in your business and financial goals. You can find out more at the link below (https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula)





Ok…now on to Patreon…in this video, I’m giving you a basic overview of what you’ll need to be ready to answer in order to set up your Patreon page. Patreon is an ideal platform to use for anyone looking to build a membership community that helps to financially back what you are creating. You can set up your monthly options to range anywhere from $1 per month, up to the amount of your choosing. You can have just one membership level and pricing, or you can add multiple levels giving options to your members with different levels they can join at that is right for them.





With your community you can share tutorials, behind the scenes, a peek into your day to day life, special member-only bonuses, and so much more. Truly the options are endless and easy to customize to your particular vision and needs, and no matter what and how you decide to set up your membership offerings, there are some basics every Patreon user must cover, and that’s what I’m sharing with you today. Knowing each of these steps ahead of time will help you to plan out your community before you get started on the platform, which will make joining a breeze and far less overwhelming…so let’s dive in!





If you need further clarity around any of these sections and would like to set up a FREE 30-minute audit and strategy session focused on your bringing your Patreon vision to reality, simply send me an email to [email protected] and we will get that set up :) {Limited offer, so act now!}





Link to 3 ways to start a business for $1 or less video: https://youtu.be/ZNk1Otg2puM





Link to multiple streams of income video: https://youtu.be/kgxXxmTV8co





Link to Do’s & Don’ts of Etsy video: https://youtu.be/72TEZ7d2054





I want to know if these suggestions have been helpful for you or if you’ve had any experiences with them yourself. I’d love to know which get you the most excited or which ones you’ve found to be most beneficial for you already. Plus, if you have additional tips or insights I didn't cover in this video, I want to know those, too! Share in the comments below any questions or experiences you’ve had using Patreon’s platform…either as a Patron or a creator…and if there’s anything you’d love to hear me speak on about any of these in future videos, let me know that, too!





And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to MY Patreon page, you can check that out at bit.ly/holisticsupport and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.





Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!