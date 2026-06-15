NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: Women In The Ministry, Part 2

The Holy Ghost made sure the names of faithful women were written into the record, and that ought to settle forever the idea that biblical church order somehow minimizes women. Those women laboured, helped, hosted, served, supported, instructed in proper order, strengthened the saints, and bore real burdens in the work of the gospel. Paul did not treat them as decorative spectators. He called them helpers, servants, succourers, and fellowlabourers. But he never made them bishops, elders, pastors, or authoritative teachers over the church. That distinction matters. The modern church often wants to flatten every distinction God makes, but Paul’s pattern honours both men and women by placing them where God designed them to function. “And I intreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which laboured with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellowlabourers, whose names are in the book of life.” Philippians 4:3 (KJB) On this episode of Rightly Dividing, a rightly ordered church, according to Paul, is a church where Christ is the Head, sound doctrine is the rule, qualified men lead, faithful women labour, older saints disciple younger saints, sin is corrected, heresy is rejected, and the whole body is edified. This is not oppression; it is protection. It keeps the pulpit guarded, the home strengthened, the assembly sober, and the ministry fruitful. When men abandon their place, women are tempted to fill the vacuum. When women reject their place, confusion enters the assembly. But when both submit to the Pauline order, the church becomes what it was meant to be: a disciplined, doctrinally sound, gospel-preaching body operating “decently and in order.” Tonight’s Bible Study is a Part 2 from this morning’s Sunday Service message, and we will take an in-depth look at all the women who laboured with the apostle Paul in the gospel ministry.