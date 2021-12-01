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Leonard Nimoy Explains Origin of Vulcan Greeting Feb. 15, 2015
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67 views • December 01, 2021
As part of the Yiddish Book Center Wexler Oral History Project, Leonard Nimoy explains the origin of the Vulcan hand signal used by Spock, his character in the “Star Trek” series.
Star Trek’s Vulcan salute was based on the Priestly Blessing of Kohen's hand jester.
Star Trek’s Vulcan salute was based on the Priestly Blessing of Kohen's hand jester.
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