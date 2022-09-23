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Fox Business Producer Blows Whistle That Fox Censored Dr. Peter Navarro on Covid Shot
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The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3133 6 PM - with special guest Breanna Morello (Senior Producer for the Absolute Truth w/ Emerald Robinson) talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!


Substack: http://BreannaMorello.Substack.com


The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3133 6 PM Archive (9-22-22)

- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22382


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