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White House Activating National Guard, Health Ranger Tips for New Preppers, Armed Citizen Shuts Down Mall Shooting, Singularity Hub Responds to Terral, Home Gadgets Are Recording You: October 20, 2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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904 views • October 20, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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CRITICAL UPDATE: WHITE HOUSE ACTIVATING NATIONAL GUARD - NO MILK OR EGGS FOR MONTHS - 2022 FORECAST
Submitted by Richard
October 20, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/w6XmM83nVOg
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If you're NEW to PREPPING, hear this first!
Submitted by Terral
On October 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/4a6d66fd-b181-4710-9337-1ed6c95c49a9
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Video: Legally armed bystander shuts down Pennsylvania mall shooting after several people are struck by bullets
Submitted by Richard
Singularity People Reply to Terral
Written by Dany and Terral
Singularity University ([email protected])
Oct 18, 2021, 1:17 PM (2 days ago)
Hi Terral,
Thanks for reaching out. I'll forward your feedback to Jason and our editorial team.
Best, Dany
Original article: : https://singularityhub.com/2021/10/17/seismic-telescope-reveals-a-titanic-tree-like-plume-feeding-earths-volcanoes/
Hi Dany:
Thank you for writing. My message to you, Jason, and your Team is more of a warning than feedback. I make a living providing threat assessment and contingency planning for survival groups around the world and my Project Black Star Investigation began in January 2011. The big tree-like plume activity "and" the Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone are under Black Star electromagnetic influence and control!!...
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thousands of audio recordings from my home gadgets
Submitted by Kathline
By Charlotte Edwards, The Sun
October 19, 2021 4:25pm Updated
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/i-found-an-amazon-folder-with-thousands-of-audio-recordings-from-my-home-gadgets/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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