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Westruther Introduction-
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35 views • February 27, 2020
Hello friends- I purchased a computer in 1990 and about 200 - 2002 I started taking research more seriously- I have posted maybe 5,000 videos across the web, many the same video just posted to different websites- Facebook just Blocked me for a period of time because of the Cronoavirus videos I was posting links to on FB, and they are blocking the truth about Gates Vreating the virus in his Labs- *Man-Made Virus, World Epidemic, So Get More Shots? https://youtu.be/Ia2mQPD2_CE Wesley Thompson YouTube Truther
*News Update ~ Worldwide Lockdown Coming ~ 40 70% to Be Infected Experts Warn 25 02 2020 https://youtu.be/H4C2oq3I3lg Wesley Thompson YouTube Truther
*Globalists Wage Biological Warfare To Combat Great Awakening Wesley Thompson YouTube Truther https://youtu.be/vF2PU3TvxuI
~~The Forensic Nurse Coronavirus bioweapon update https://youtu.be/sQnVA_pxonM
Stick with my channel for a lot of info and it's not so good to know about- Thanks for listening to my talk- Thank you--
*News Update ~ Worldwide Lockdown Coming ~ 40 70% to Be Infected Experts Warn 25 02 2020 https://youtu.be/H4C2oq3I3lg Wesley Thompson YouTube Truther
*Globalists Wage Biological Warfare To Combat Great Awakening Wesley Thompson YouTube Truther https://youtu.be/vF2PU3TvxuI
~~The Forensic Nurse Coronavirus bioweapon update https://youtu.be/sQnVA_pxonM
Stick with my channel for a lot of info and it's not so good to know about- Thanks for listening to my talk- Thank you--
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