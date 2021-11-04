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White Lies, More Lies, and Karma
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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152 views • November 04, 2021
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Intro vid: Ashes, from Cures What Ails Ya by The Longest Johns https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crq-qc_r6Jk

The Real History of Halloween
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vo1eQzWbAnCV/

History of May Day or Walpurgis Night
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5rmHtKHk17Z2/

Celtic Tradition of Beltrane (Also history of May Day)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OZFIqk-VJu0/

Anti-White propaganda: American Insurrection: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11737466/

'You are the problem': AT&T tells white staff they are racist, asks them to confess their 'white privilege' and to promote Defund the Police as part of re-education program by CEO John Stankey: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10143019/You-problem-T-recommends-articles-staff-stating-white-people-racist.html

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/26/1046432435/ers-are-now-swamped-with-seriously-ill-patients-but-most-dont-even-have-covid

Doctor fears possible post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike could ruin Christmas plans: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/doctor-fears-possible-post-thanksgiving-covid-19-spike-could-ruin-christmas-plans-1.6207362
Canadians may need COVID-19 boosters by Christmas, Moderna president says: https://globalnews.ca/news/8233115/canada-covid-19-boosters-christmas-moderna/

Immunocompromised may need 4th dose of COVID vaccine: CDC: https://abc7chicago.com/fourth-covid-shot-immunocompromised-cdc-4th-booster-vaccine/11173656/

Fauci says his critics 'deny reality,' embrace 'conspiracy theories' — but his supporters are 'guided by the truth': https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-conspiracy-theories-deny-reality

Hidden Video of Fauci inflicting "maximum pain experimentation" on beagles for science: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KndcRUNAHK2l/

It Wasn’t Just Beagles and Monkeys – Fauci’s NIH Also Funded Medical Experiments on AIDS Orphans in NY City: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wasnt-just-beagles-monkeys-faucis-nih-also-funded-medical-experiments-aids-orphans-ny-city/

Father Determined To Vaccinate His 9-Year-Old Even After His 14-Year-Old Son Developed Heart Inflammation From The Pfizer Vaccine: https://thecovidworld.com/father-determined-to-vaccinate-his-9-year-old-even-after-his-14-year-old-son-developed-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccine/

Irish county with 99.7% vaccination rate has highest COVID case rate: https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-irish-county-with-99-7-vaccination-rate-has-highest-covid-case-rate

VIDEO: COVID-19 exposure alert at Sydney gym
https://www.9news.com.au/videos/health/covid-19-exposure-alert-at-sydney-gym/ckv96ezpf004c0imza0wqcocu

The Prime Minister of New Zealand proudly admits that she has created two classes of people — the vaccinated and the unvaccinated: https://twitter.com/mrst106/status/1452256004440313856?s=21

Kim Jong Un orders starving North Koreans to eat less food until 2025 www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10135671/amp/Kim-Jong-orders-starving-North-Koreans-eat-food-2025.html

VIDEO: "Supply chain crunch: Get vaccinated or starve to death" - Video in Company Chat and at this link in Blogs & Vids: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18389
Keywords
vaccinefaucicovid
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