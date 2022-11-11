The Big Stories in the World of Virtual Money This Week

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https://gnews.org/articles/517317
Summary：11/08/2022 When most crypto trading platforms feel the pinch of the crypto winter, Binance Chief Executive Changping Zhao says his company has signed a nonbinding agreement to fully acquire FTX and help cover its liquidity crunch. Before the news, FTX's inhouse token had slumped, losing 1/3 of its value.