The Big Stories in the World of Virtual Money This Week

Summary：11/08/2022 When most crypto trading platforms feel the pinch of the crypto winter, Binance Chief Executive Changping Zhao says his company has signed a nonbinding agreement to fully acquire FTX and help cover its liquidity crunch. Before the news, FTX's inhouse token had slumped, losing 1/3 of its value.
