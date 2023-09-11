CALIFORNIA MAYOR GETS SPANKED BY DRAG QUEEN IN FRONT OF CHILDREN

A US mayor has been snapped enjoying a bit of spanking from a drag queen during a fundraiser. We know what you’re thinking. Yes, he’s a Democrat. Yes, it’s California, and yes, it was in front of children. The show/fundraiser in Burbank, ‘Roxy’s Got Balls,’ was marketed as ‘ages 15 and over’ and ‘not suitable for children,’ which seems to suggest the Democrats aren’t sure what children are (in addition to not being sure what women are). However, photographs from the event showed that, for some reason, the dedicated Democrat fundraisers brought their kids anyway. Said kids then got to enjoy a show of a Democrat getting spanked by a tall, muscular black man in drag, and no, that’s definitely not a reference to Barack Obama’s marriage.

The mayor in question, Konstantine Anthony, released a statement after the controversy broke. ‘Jealous?’ he commented on Instagram. Anthony had previously been under fire for defending the ‘Gender Queer: A Memoir’ graphic novel’s appearance in public school libraries. The book features sexually explicit cartoons of hardcore sex acts between young children.





fucking sick muther fuckers, and that book that fucking mayor approved in the schools, and library's. ‘Gender Queer: A Memoir’ graphic novel’s appearance in public school libraries.

sick humans and the internet promotes this sickness. zews!!!!!