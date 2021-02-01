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Are We Living In The End Times?
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751 views • February 01, 2021
It is the culmination of 62 million aborted humans. It is the power of hubris disguised as compassion . It is the mockery of providence. It is the disdain of the sacrifice of previous generations. The vision of John the Revelator is being manifested by the aggression of those who are leading us into division, pestilence, and economic depression. And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601864550015bc1a97dd5915
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601864550015bc1a97dd5915
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