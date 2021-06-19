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How to make VEGAN Moist Banana Bread [#1 Big Secret Tip]
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117 views • June 19, 2021
MOIST, FLUFFY Vegan Banana Bread! Mmmm! Learn how to make the fluffiest and tastiest banana bread. This is a dairy-free banana bread. This vegan banana bread recipe is so simple and easy to make. By following this vegan banana bread recipe step by step you'll be happy you made it!
This banana bread recipe will have your house smelling like a bakery! We'll tell you the secret to having the fluffiest banana bread. Smash that like button and watch till the end to see the taste test.
Get the Amazing Colouring and Learning Book of Fruits and Veggies: https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-vegan-banana-bread
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Tags: dairy free banana bread, vegan banana bread, vegan banana bread recipe, banana bread, how to make banana bread
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
This banana bread recipe will have your house smelling like a bakery! We'll tell you the secret to having the fluffiest banana bread. Smash that like button and watch till the end to see the taste test.
Get the Amazing Colouring and Learning Book of Fruits and Veggies: https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-vegan-banana-bread
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
Tags: dairy free banana bread, vegan banana bread, vegan banana bread recipe, banana bread, how to make banana bread
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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