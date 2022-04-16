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Drugs & War Alcohol- Tobacco- Caffeine- Opium- Amphetamines - Cocaine - Killer High A History of War in Six Drugs CSPAN 2020
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Drugs & War Alcohol- Tobacco- Caffeine- Opium- Amphetamines - Cocaine - Killer High A History of War in Six Drugs CSPAN 2020
The Film Archives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnOoeoy8pug
Killer High: How War Is Addicted to Alcohol, Tobacco, Caffeine, Opium, Amphetamines & Cocaine (2020)
Read the book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=killer+high+andreas&;i=stripbooks&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=ur2&linkId=72cf442f293aa9c43f5d1803934cd95a&tag=tra0c7-20
Peter Andreas (born 1965)[1] is an American political scientist. Since 2014, he has been the John Hay Professor of International Studies at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.[2] Common themes of across his work include war, borders, and shadow economies in Europe and the Americas.
Peter Andreas was born in 1965 in Detroit, Michigan.[1] His mother Carol grew up in an Mennonite community though became radicalized as a young adult, embracing radical feminism and Marxism.[3] Carol's radical politics were incompatible with those of Andreas' father, Carl, leading her to file for divorce in 1969.[4] Without Carl's consent, Carol fled to Berkeley, California and established a commune. In the 1970s, Andreas followed his mother in her travels around South America, living in Ecuador, Chile, and Peru. The family fled Chile in 1973 following the coup d'état that deposed Salvador Allende's socialist government.[5]
After returning to the United States, Carol lost custody of Peter; in response, she kidnapped her son and fled to Peru with a new husband. Andreas and his mother ultimately returned to the United States, settling in Denver. Andreas attended East High School; he enrolled at Tufts University though ultimately transferred to Swarthmore College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.[5] Andreas received an M.A. and Ph.D. in government from Cornell University.[2]
Prior to joining Brown in 2006, Andreas was a Harvard Academy Scholar at Harvard University and Brookings Research Fellow at the Brookings Institution.[2]
Books
Drug War Politics: The Price of Denial, University of California Press (published 1996), 15 July 1996, ISBN 9780520918047, with Eva Bertram, Morris Blachman, and Kenneth Sharpe
Border Games: Policing the U.S.–Mexico Divide, Cornell University Press, 2000, ISBN 0801487560[6]
Policing the Globe: Criminalization and Crime Control in International Relations, Oxford University Press (published 2006), 31 August 2006, ISBN 0195089480, with Ethan Nadelmann
Blue Helmets and Black Markets: The Business of Survival in the Siege of Sarajevo, Cornell University Press, 2008, ISBN 978-0801443558[7]
Smuggler Nation: How Illicit Trade Made America, Oxford University Press (published 2014), June 2014, ISBN 9780199360987[8]
Rebel Mother: My Childhood Chasing the Revolution, Simon & Schuster (published 2017), 4 April 2017, ISBN 978-1501124457[9][10]
Killer High: A History of War in Six Drugs, Oxford University Press, 2020, ISBN 9780190463014[11]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Andreas
Christopher John Chivers (born 1964) is an American journalist and author best known for his work with The New York Times and Esquire magazine. He is currently assigned to The New York Times Magazine and the newspaper's Investigations Desk as a long-form writer and investigative reporter. In the summer of 2007, he was named the newspaper's Moscow bureau chief, replacing Steven Lee Myers.
Along with several reporters and photographers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he contributed to a New York Times staff entry that received the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2009. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing in 2017. His book, The Gun, a work of history published under the Simon & Schuster imprint, was released in October, 2010. Chivers is considered one of the most important war correspondents of his generation, noted for his expertise on weapons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._J._Chivers
Edward Saul Steinfeld (born 1966, Chinese: 学者谢德华) is a political scientist and academic specializing in contemporary Chinese politics. He is currently Director of the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs and Professor of Political Science at Brown University. Steinfeld moved to Brown in 2013, having previously taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Steinfeld received a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and doctorate from Harvard University. He currently serves on the board of directors of the National Committee on United States–China Relations.
In 2015, Steinfeld was appointed the Howard R. Swearer Director of Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. He was reappointed in December 2020.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Steinfeld
Stephen Kinzer (born August 4, 1951) is an American author, journalist, and academic. A former New York Times correspondent, he has published several books
The Film Archives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnOoeoy8pug
Killer High: How War Is Addicted to Alcohol, Tobacco, Caffeine, Opium, Amphetamines & Cocaine (2020)
Read the book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=killer+high+andreas&;i=stripbooks&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=ur2&linkId=72cf442f293aa9c43f5d1803934cd95a&tag=tra0c7-20
Peter Andreas (born 1965)[1] is an American political scientist. Since 2014, he has been the John Hay Professor of International Studies at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.[2] Common themes of across his work include war, borders, and shadow economies in Europe and the Americas.
Peter Andreas was born in 1965 in Detroit, Michigan.[1] His mother Carol grew up in an Mennonite community though became radicalized as a young adult, embracing radical feminism and Marxism.[3] Carol's radical politics were incompatible with those of Andreas' father, Carl, leading her to file for divorce in 1969.[4] Without Carl's consent, Carol fled to Berkeley, California and established a commune. In the 1970s, Andreas followed his mother in her travels around South America, living in Ecuador, Chile, and Peru. The family fled Chile in 1973 following the coup d'état that deposed Salvador Allende's socialist government.[5]
After returning to the United States, Carol lost custody of Peter; in response, she kidnapped her son and fled to Peru with a new husband. Andreas and his mother ultimately returned to the United States, settling in Denver. Andreas attended East High School; he enrolled at Tufts University though ultimately transferred to Swarthmore College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.[5] Andreas received an M.A. and Ph.D. in government from Cornell University.[2]
Prior to joining Brown in 2006, Andreas was a Harvard Academy Scholar at Harvard University and Brookings Research Fellow at the Brookings Institution.[2]
Books
Drug War Politics: The Price of Denial, University of California Press (published 1996), 15 July 1996, ISBN 9780520918047, with Eva Bertram, Morris Blachman, and Kenneth Sharpe
Border Games: Policing the U.S.–Mexico Divide, Cornell University Press, 2000, ISBN 0801487560[6]
Policing the Globe: Criminalization and Crime Control in International Relations, Oxford University Press (published 2006), 31 August 2006, ISBN 0195089480, with Ethan Nadelmann
Blue Helmets and Black Markets: The Business of Survival in the Siege of Sarajevo, Cornell University Press, 2008, ISBN 978-0801443558[7]
Smuggler Nation: How Illicit Trade Made America, Oxford University Press (published 2014), June 2014, ISBN 9780199360987[8]
Rebel Mother: My Childhood Chasing the Revolution, Simon & Schuster (published 2017), 4 April 2017, ISBN 978-1501124457[9][10]
Killer High: A History of War in Six Drugs, Oxford University Press, 2020, ISBN 9780190463014[11]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Andreas
Christopher John Chivers (born 1964) is an American journalist and author best known for his work with The New York Times and Esquire magazine. He is currently assigned to The New York Times Magazine and the newspaper's Investigations Desk as a long-form writer and investigative reporter. In the summer of 2007, he was named the newspaper's Moscow bureau chief, replacing Steven Lee Myers.
Along with several reporters and photographers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he contributed to a New York Times staff entry that received the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2009. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing in 2017. His book, The Gun, a work of history published under the Simon & Schuster imprint, was released in October, 2010. Chivers is considered one of the most important war correspondents of his generation, noted for his expertise on weapons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._J._Chivers
Edward Saul Steinfeld (born 1966, Chinese: 学者谢德华) is a political scientist and academic specializing in contemporary Chinese politics. He is currently Director of the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs and Professor of Political Science at Brown University. Steinfeld moved to Brown in 2013, having previously taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Steinfeld received a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and doctorate from Harvard University. He currently serves on the board of directors of the National Committee on United States–China Relations.
In 2015, Steinfeld was appointed the Howard R. Swearer Director of Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. He was reappointed in December 2020.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Steinfeld
Stephen Kinzer (born August 4, 1951) is an American author, journalist, and academic. A former New York Times correspondent, he has published several books
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