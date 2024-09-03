BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email: May 1 as a day in support of workers, in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot in Chicago (1886). (3 Woman Hung striking for an eight-hour workday.)
May Day May 1, 1889, Dr Shiva In 1889 an international federation of socialist groups and trade unions designated May 1 as a day in support of workers, in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot in Chicago (1886). 

The Haymarket Riot, also known as the Haymarket Affair, was a significant event in labor history that took place on May 4, 1886, in Chicago. It began as a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour workday. However, the situation escalated when an unknown person threw a bomb at the police as they were dispersing the crowd. The explosion and subsequent gunfire resulted in the deaths of several police officers and civilians, and many others were injured.

The Haymarket Riot had a profound impact on the labor movement, leading to a heightened awareness of workers’ rights and the struggles they faced. It also contributed to the establishment of May 1 as International Workers’ Day, a day to honor and advocate for workers’ rights worldwide.

Is there anything specific you’d like to know more about regarding the Haymarket Riot?

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Candidate for President of the United States, gives his systems analysis of how the Zionists & Nazis are uniting in reaction to the global awakening of Zionism. Full Blog Post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-zionists-and-nazis-are-uniting-as-never-before  https://www.brighteon.com/cf1d0e12-e85b-47ec-88c0-83b9367de1e9 

ivermectinclick to enter giveawayemergency prescription medications on handepipensoseltamiviratovaquone-proguanil
