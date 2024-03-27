Create New Account
HERE COMES 🏡🥾 THE SQUATTER SQUAD!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
More Of This Please…


In California squatters are taking over people’s properties so this company called Squatter Squad is coming in and REMOVING THEM


If they don’t want to come out & prove they’re on the lease, they’ll rip the doors off the property and force them out


If we can’t count on the government, which we pay taxes to, to have our backs it looks like our fellow Americans will do it!


Source: https://gab.com/1FEDUP_ACTIVIST/posts/112159735279623274


Thumbnail: https://thegreenhousegroupinc.com/why-do-squatters-have-rights/#google_vignette


Pretty certain that you're all familiar with what occurred in AOC's district:


https://abc7ny.com/queens-douglaston-squatting-legal-battle/14493528/

Keywords
lawlessnessmulti pronged attacksquatter squadproperty laws

