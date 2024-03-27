HERE COMES 🏡🥾 THE SQUATTER SQUAD!

More Of This Please…
In California squatters are taking over people’s properties so this company called Squatter Squad is coming in and REMOVING THEM
If they don’t want to come out & prove they’re on the lease, they’ll rip the doors off the property and force them out
If we can’t count on the government, which we pay taxes to, to have our backs it looks like our fellow Americans will do it!
Source: https://gab.com/1FEDUP_ACTIVIST/posts/112159735279623274
Thumbnail: https://thegreenhousegroupinc.com/why-do-squatters-have-rights/#google_vignette
Pretty certain that you're all familiar with what occurred in AOC's district:
https://abc7ny.com/queens-douglaston-squatting-legal-battle/14493528/
