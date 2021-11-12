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Give Him Your Grief and Sorrow
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32 views • November 12, 2021
Jesus wants to wrap his arms around you and carry your burdens. Allow him. Give him your time and attention, so you can experience the healing power in the presence of Father God. He does not blame you for your loved one's death. He does not hold you accountable in any way. He loves you and please allow him to show you how much he does love you. God is not to be blamed for the death either.
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