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https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hh3H7poTP4Ep/
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20 views • April 28, 2021
Its Zombie time: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7fvJkOYOgmMB/
It is not a vaccine it is a "patented synthetic". Did you miss this in whatever you signed? You may be owned by DARPA. Fauci. Bill Gates. Do I have your attention? Don't think you are? They can control you with what they have put into to you.
How are you going to stop them? It resonates with 5G. Good luck. They could make you suicidal, you could go postal, jump off a cliff or kill your own child and you would not even know why. This is why they are talking about "ZOMBIES". It is why the CDC has a "Zombie survival page on their website". They say it is a joke but when have you EVER seen a "joke" webpage on a government site?
Maybe they will have a "zombie war" between Moderna and J and J and use people. Nothing these sick bastards come up with would surprise me at this point.
It is not a vaccine it is a "patented synthetic". Did you miss this in whatever you signed? You may be owned by DARPA. Fauci. Bill Gates. Do I have your attention? Don't think you are? They can control you with what they have put into to you.
How are you going to stop them? It resonates with 5G. Good luck. They could make you suicidal, you could go postal, jump off a cliff or kill your own child and you would not even know why. This is why they are talking about "ZOMBIES". It is why the CDC has a "Zombie survival page on their website". They say it is a joke but when have you EVER seen a "joke" webpage on a government site?
Maybe they will have a "zombie war" between Moderna and J and J and use people. Nothing these sick bastards come up with would surprise me at this point.
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