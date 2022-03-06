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Old Testament Health Rules About Quarantine
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120 views • March 06, 2022
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“Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, ‘Unclean! Unclean!’ Lev 13:31, 45
“Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, ‘Unclean! Unclean!’ Lev 13:31, 45
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