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Colossians 1 V. 24-29; 2:1-3 THE GOSPEL'S GOAL
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10 views • October 24, 2021
Colossians 1:24-2:3 THE GOSPEL’S GOAL - Spiritual Transformation Is The Goal Of The Gospel.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
October marks the end of major league baseball season with the World Series in view. Every team began with the hope of playing in that final series. Players had goals for themselves that would contribute to the overall goal of making it to the World Series. The common goal of winning a championship brings together a group of people and makes them a team. Spiritually, every believer should strive for a common goal: maturity. God wants us to become more like Him; it’s a goal He can help us reach.
What are some qualities of a winning sports team? How do those qualities translate into the Christian life?
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🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
October marks the end of major league baseball season with the World Series in view. Every team began with the hope of playing in that final series. Players had goals for themselves that would contribute to the overall goal of making it to the World Series. The common goal of winning a championship brings together a group of people and makes them a team. Spiritually, every believer should strive for a common goal: maturity. God wants us to become more like Him; it’s a goal He can help us reach.
What are some qualities of a winning sports team? How do those qualities translate into the Christian life?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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