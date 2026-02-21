She’s not wrong...so let's add another facet to this: The Poisoners: A Thread





"If they [the Jews] could kill us all, they would gladly do so, aye, and often do it, especially those who profess to be physicians. They know all that is known about medicine in Germany;





They can give poison to a man of which he will die in an hour, or in ten or twenty years; they thoroughly understand this art.”





– Martin Luther





1. “Poisoning was for a long time closely associated with sorcery and magic. Mysterious deaths might be attributed to the one or the other, and both purported to employ occult and sensational forces of nature.





2. The same word was used in the Greek and in the Latin languages for poison and sorcery, for a drug and a philter or magical potion. The fact that men actually were poisoned supported the belief in the possibility of sorcery,





3. and this belief in its turn stimulated excessive credulity in poisons which were thought to act at a distance or after a long lapse of time.”





4. Among the first Jewish physicians we hear of in the West was Zedekiah, Emperor Charles the Bald’s court physician, whose repute as a magician undoubtedly far outranked his skill as a doctor. He too was accused of poisoning his emperor in 877,





5. and though the sources do not consider it worth mentioning, he no doubt suffered a similar fate.





Poisoning speedily became a trite charge against Jewish physicians, who were of course powerless to refute it.





6. In 1161, in Bohemia, a mass execution occurred when eighty-six Jews were burned as accomplices in an alleged plot of Jewish physicians to poison the populace. Bernardin of Siena is reported to have said that





7. a Jewish physician of Avignon had confessed to him the murder of thousands of Christians by poisoning.





The records are FULL TO OVERFLOWING with instances of such accusations, and the prohibition against the use of Jewish doctors was often predicated upon just this suspicion.





8. The Siete Partidas provided that a Christian might take medicine prescribed by a Jew only if a Christian physician was acquainted with the contents.





9. In 1610 the medical faculty of Vienna solemnly confirmed that Jewish physicians were bound by their laws to kill every tenth Christian patient by means of drugs.





10. Queen Elizabeth felt constrained to order the execution of her physician, the converted Jew Rodrigo Lopez, on the charge of conspiring to poison her.





11. The accusation of poisoning was, however, by no means restricted to physi­cians. Jews in general were considered especially adept in this art. In the Rhineland, in 1090, we learn of Jews dealing in various drugs and salves,





12. and since the exotic elements of the medieval pharmacopoeia were imported from the East, we may surmise that during this period such items were part of the regular stock- in-trade of Jewish merchants.





13. From the eleventh to the thirteenth centuries a number of rulers expressly accorded them the privilege of selling drugs and medicines; in the succeeding centuries this policy was reversed and the secular and religious authorities made repeated attempts to halt this trade.





14. The frequently repeated legislation, embodied in secular and ecclesiastical codes, forbidding Christians to purchase meat and other foodstuffs from Jews was often motivated by the suspicion that they might have been poisoned,





15. as the Vienna and Breslau Councils of 1267 and the Statutes of Valladolid (1412) expressly stated (though Christian annoyance over the fact that Jews sold them those parts of the slaughtered animal which they themselves could not eat because





16. of ritual restrictions was probably equally responsible for the prohibition). A popular belief held that before selling meat to Christians, Jews had their children urinate on it, or otherwise rendered it unfit for consumption; if they did not actually poison it





