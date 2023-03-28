New Global Reserve Currency - SPECIAL EPISODE - Robert Kiyosaki, Andy Schectman Watch part 2 of a very important discussion with Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin, and find out what Mexico joining BRIC

New Global Reserve Currency - SPECIAL EPISODE - Robert Kiyosaki, Andy SchectmanWatch part 2 of a very important discussion with Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin, and find out what Mexico joining BRICS means for the future of the new global reserve currency.





Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments, explained in a recent interview that the five leading emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, collectively known as BRICS nations — are “coalescing against the dollar.” Schectman believes that since 2022, de-dollarization “seems to be spinning much, much faster.”





Schectman expects a large portion of the world to abandon the U.S. dollar and he also predicts a “tsunami of inflation.” With rising inflation, Schectman suggests that the interest rate set by the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to rise and a “collapse” in asset pric ...





SOURCE:

https://youtu.be/qhTeZkZr-_c