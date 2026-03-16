Bibi at Coffee Shop in other Densities - of course this is AI

Bibi Dimensions.

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Forwarded from : @maeklegutelaune

About thumbnail from original BiBi video: AI footage based on a 2024 visit to Sataf Cafe - shows on cash register

More about the original coffee shop video:

As Benjamin Netanyahu “appeared” in a café video in the Jerusalem mountains to dismiss rumors he’d been killed in an Iranian strike, people are raising eyebrows at the setting: why the 50-minute trip from Tel Aviv during wartime for a café clip — instead of a simple press conference❓@geopolitics_prime

Adding, about the original coffee shop video:

An app for detecting artificial intelligence showed that the video of Benjamin Netanyahu was 96.9% created with AI and is not real.

Therefore, the question arises: Where exactly did Netanyahu drink this coffee?

from @uncut_news