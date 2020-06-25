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Will the CCP Kill Trump's Re-election?
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19 views • June 25, 2020
A conversation with Elmer Yuen, an entrepreneur from Hong Kong, who is seeking to designate the Chinese Communist Party as a criminal organization in the US, and lobbying for Hong Kong's future and youths in the U.S. He also expresses his concern that after attacking the world with the CCP virus pandemic and fueling the riots, the CCP will kill President Trump's re-election and win the 3rd around.
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/AwtL4F, https://is.gd/6i4fws
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Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#HK #HongKong #Trump #CCP #CriminalOrganization
免翻牆短鏈接：https://is.gd/AwtL4F, https://is.gd/6i4fws
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
Subscribestar 會員頻道: https://www.subscribestar.com/inconvenient-truths-by-jennifer-zeng
GoFundme 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-the-truth-about-covid19-ccp-amp-china
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientTruths
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferzeng97/
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#HK #HongKong #Trump #CCP #CriminalOrganization
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