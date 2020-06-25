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Will the CCP Kill Trump's Re-election?
Inconvenient Truths
Inconvenient Truths
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19 views • June 25, 2020
A conversation with Elmer Yuen, an entrepreneur from Hong Kong, who is seeking to designate the Chinese Communist Party as a criminal organization in the US, and lobbying for Hong Kong's future and youths in the U.S. He also expresses his concern that after attacking the world with the CCP virus pandemic and fueling the riots, the CCP will kill President Trump's re-election and win the 3rd around.
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#HK #HongKong #Trump #CCP #CriminalOrganization
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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