◻️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Western MD inflicted a fire damage on the AFU's 14th Mechanized Brigade and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade close to Timkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, and a motor vehicle were eliminated.

◻️ In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire of the Central Military District hit units of the 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Over 30 Ukrainian troops, five armored combat vehicles, an M-777 artillery system, and two US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed.

◻️ In Donetsk direction, troops of the Southern MD continue an offensive. Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery engaged 25th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Total enemy losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored personnel carrier, two pickups, a Grad MLRS vehicle, and an Msta-B howitzer.

◻️ In Zaporozhye direction, during the day, artillery fire and active actions of the Eastern MD's units have destroyed more than 25 Ukrainian servicemen of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade near Prechistovka and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and three motor vehicles.

◻️ In Kherson direction, artillery of the Airborne Troops has destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station near Antonovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Russian Federation hit the command post of the 57th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a dump of artillery munition close to Artemovsk and Novoukrainka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, 64 artillery units were hit on firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 102 areas.

✈️ Russian Aerospace Forces obliterated a self-propelled fire unit of the Ukrainian Buk-M1 SAM system.

- Russian Defense Ministry