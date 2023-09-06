Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 274 - Sirens And Amazons!
Published 13 hours ago

In this video i was going to attempt to outline the dynamics of a very big topic that has become a HUGE Jesuit caused EFFECT on societies everywhere over the last 100 years or so. It has to do with the contrasting female SIREN and AMAZON fixation that modern society has with women. I had already done a cursory overview of Transgenderism in Video No.9 titled, “Rome’s Transgender Agenda,” No.41 titled, “The Luciferian Goal: Railroading Mankind into Depravity” and No.58 titled, “The Luciferian Love Is Love Delusion” in earlier videos however time has moved on and we SEE this agenda NOW more clearly than ever so it’s time to add to what we know. If you haven’t watched those videos then i urge you to do so. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

