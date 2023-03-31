God Bless the USA acapella Lee Greenwood

Army Chorus and Lee Greenwood sing acapella, God Bless the USA, impromptu at the 2015 Winter Classic, in the tunnel
My favourite and I'm not even an American.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.