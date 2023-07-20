Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
He collapsed on the road after the rain, a lot of people passed but no one helped him
channel image
High Hopes
2647 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
214 views
Published Yesterday

The DoCa


Apr 27, 2023


He collapsed on the road after the rain, a lot of people passed but no one helped him

Thanks to: mv__38

Помощь фонду: 5197477231094857

Subscribe: https://bit.ly/3tBrNdu


►Follow us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-DoCa-102...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDoca8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoca8/


------------------------------------------------------

 ►IMPORTANT If you have any issue with the content used in my channel or you find something that belongs to you, before you claim it to youtube, please SEND ME A MESSAGE and i will DELETE it right away. Thanks for understanding.

 #thedoca, #animalvideo #dog #cat #kitten


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdBZo_iSCcA

Keywords
dograinroadanimalsrescuecollapsedthe docapassersbyno one helped

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket